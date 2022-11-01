Harmony sees positive mid-stage data for daytime sleepiness drug in new indication

Nov. 01, 2022 9:17 AM ETHarmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Topline results from phase 2 data of Harmony Biosciences' (NASDAQ:HRMY) Wakix (pitolisant) found that the daytime sleepiness drug may be effective for patients with patients with Prader-Willi syndrome.
  • Wakix is currently approved for daytime sleepiness in those with narcolepsy.
  • Across all age and dose treatment groups, change in a sleepiness score metric ranged from -3.7 to -5.5, a clinically meaningful change.
  • However, in the adolescent age group (12 to <18 years old), there was a high placebo response three times greater that seen in the other two age groups.
  • Regarding safety, 57% of Wakix patients reported adverse events compared to 65% of placebo patients.
  • Harmony also reported its Q3 2022 financial results earlier Tuesday.

