Harmony sees positive mid-stage data for daytime sleepiness drug in new indication
Nov. 01, 2022 9:17 AM ETHarmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Topline results from phase 2 data of Harmony Biosciences' (NASDAQ:HRMY) Wakix (pitolisant) found that the daytime sleepiness drug may be effective for patients with patients with Prader-Willi syndrome.
- Wakix is currently approved for daytime sleepiness in those with narcolepsy.
- Across all age and dose treatment groups, change in a sleepiness score metric ranged from -3.7 to -5.5, a clinically meaningful change.
- However, in the adolescent age group (12 to <18 years old), there was a high placebo response three times greater that seen in the other two age groups.
- Regarding safety, 57% of Wakix patients reported adverse events compared to 65% of placebo patients.
- Harmony also reported its Q3 2022 financial results earlier Tuesday.
Comments