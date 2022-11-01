MedTech company Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) dropped ~7% in the pre-market trading Tuesday after reporting lower-than-expected earnings for Q3 2023, which has prompted Canaccord Genuity to downgrade the stock to Hold from Buy.

The analysts led by Kyle Rose note that Stryker (SYK) has achieved "exceptional top-line growth" despite supply chain headwinds and lengthy delivery times for capital sales.

However, the analysts project that the pressure on the throughput of the company's operating leverage is expected to last until 2023, driven by ongoing P&L headwinds.

Noting that Stryker (SYK) trades at a premium to the 2023E P/E multiple in the large-cap medical device comp group, the analysts lowered the price target on the stock to $220 from $225 to reflect the peer multiple.

"We'll look for a pullback in shares and/or an improvement in the macro backdrop, inflationary pressures, and supply chain challenges" to reconsider the rating, the team concluded.

Wall Street has remained bullish on Stryker (SYK) stock, with an average rating of Buy from analysts in line with Seeking Alpha Author ratings. However, Seeking Alpha's Quant System, which consistently beats the market, rated SYK as a Hold.