Roche to launch infectious diseases testing system cobas 5800 in US
Nov. 01, 2022 9:22 AM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBY), RHHBFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) on Tuesday said it is planning a U.S. launch of its cobas 5800 system for PCR testing of infectious diseases.
- The Swiss pharma giant said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given premarket approval for the cobas HIV-1 assay, the first in the cobas x800 family of tests available for use on the cobas 5800 system, a Class 2 exempt medical device.
- The new system and assay will become commercially available in Q4 2022, the company added.
- Roche noted that cobas 5800 is a new compact system that provides a scalable, high performance testing solution for labs of all sizes.
