Health Canada approves extended shelf life for Cerus' blood system treated platelets
Nov. 01, 2022 9:19 AM ETCerus Corporation (CERS)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) on Tuesday said Canada's drug regulator had approved extending the storage of platelets treated with the company's blood system from five days to seven days from the time of collection.
- CERS' INTERCEPT Blood System is used to reduce pathogens in platelets and plasma.
- The extended shelf life approval from Health Canada means that the country joins other territories where INTERCEPT platelets are approved for seven-day storage.
- CERS had entered into a contract in May last year with charitable organization Canadian Blood Services to implement their pathogen reduced platelets in the regions they serve.
- With the approval for the extended shelf life, Canadian Blood Services is now planning for a broader implementation across its markets, CERS said in a statement.
- CERS stock closed -0.5% at $3.66 on Monday.
Comments