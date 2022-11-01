Chatham Lodging Trust refinances credit facility, issues new $90M term loan
Nov. 01, 2022 9:20 AM ETChatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) said Tuesday it refinanced its senior unsecured revolving credit facility and issued a new $90M unsecured term loan.
- The $215M credit facility and term loan replace the REIT's existing $250M senior unsecured credit facility that was scheduled to mature in 2023.
- The new credit facility and term loan mature in Oct. 2027, inclusive of extension options.
- Chatham Lodging (CLDT) has up to six months to borrow funds under the term loan and intends to fully draw the $90M within that time frame to repay maturing secured debt.
- The facilities will bear interest pursuant to a leveraged based pricing grid over the applicable adj. term SOFR ranging from 1.5% to 2.25% for the revolving credit facility and 1.45% to 2.2% for the term loan.
- Chatham Lodging (CLDT) can increase capacity in the future by up to $145M through an accordion feature.
- There are currently no outstanding borrowings on the unsecured credit facility or term loan.
- "We have very manageable maturities aggregating $112M in 2023. We have full availability under both facilities and have encumbrances on only 15 of our 39 hotels," said CFO Jeremy Wegner.
