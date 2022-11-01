Vuzix acquires SAP software solution provider Moviynt
Nov. 01, 2022
- Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) has acquired Moviynt, a US-based SAP Certified ERP platform software solution provider, to support handheld mobile phones and scanners used in logistics, warehousing and manufacturing applications.
- With the acquisition, Moviynt becomes a wholly owned subsidiary.
- The acquisition is expected to be accretive with a low six figure revenue contribution projected for 4Q2022.
- "The acquisition of Moviynt bolsters Vuzix' portfolio of product offerings to now include a software solutions platform that can be integrated with other smart devices for warehousing and logistics, and one that we believe can be leveraged and adopted by end customers and ISVs/partners alike," said Paul Travers, President and CEO.
