Vuzix acquires SAP software solution provider Moviynt

Nov. 01, 2022 9:26 AM ETVuzix Corporation (VUZI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) has acquired Moviynt, a US-based SAP Certified ERP platform software solution provider, to support handheld mobile phones and scanners used in logistics, warehousing and manufacturing applications.
  • With the acquisition, Moviynt becomes a wholly owned subsidiary.
  • The acquisition is expected to be accretive with a low six figure revenue contribution projected for 4Q2022.
  • "The acquisition of Moviynt bolsters Vuzix' portfolio of product offerings to now include a software solutions platform that can be integrated with other smart devices for warehousing and logistics, and one that we believe can be leveraged and adopted by end customers and ISVs/partners alike," said Paul Travers, President and CEO.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.