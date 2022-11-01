Hyundai Motor America October sales up 7% Y/Y
Nov. 01, 2022 9:26 AM ETHyundai Motor Company (HYMTF), HYMLF, HYMOF, HYMPF, HYMPY, HZNDFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Hyundai Motor America (OTCPK:HYMTF) reported total October sales of 60,604 units, a 7% increase Y/Y.
- Retail sales up 11% Y/Y to 58,315 units.
- This was the third consecutive month of best-ever retail sales led by Elantra HEV (+146%), Santa Fe HEV (+64%), Santa Cruz (+63%), Tucson (+63%) and Tucson HEV (+27%). Hyundai Green sales of 7,576 represented 13% of retail and an 11% year-over-year increase.
- SUVs were 43,511 units, a 14% increase Y/Y and 72% of total sales.
- Fleet sales remained at 0.4% for the year.
- "Demand is still there and our lineup of EV vehicles contributed to record sales this month," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "With the great products we have, we'll continue to compete in the marketplace. Our company has done an excellent job keeping the product pipeline moving.
Comments