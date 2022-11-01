First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) +2.3% premarket Tuesday, poised to extend gains to their highest in more than 11 years, after Barclays upgraded shares to Equal Weight from Underweight and raising its stock price target to $162 from $89, citing the company's rising pricing power and strength in bookings.

Demand for domestically manufactured products support First Solar's (FSLR) pricing power while its almost-sold out status through 2026 "kicks the concern about potential ASP deterioration down the road," analyst Christine Cho wrote.

"Our main takeaway from this quarter was that demand for vertically integrated U.S. manufactured modules is much stronger than we expected, driven by customer demand for products that will enable them to benefit from the 10% domestic content adder," Cho said.

The analyst continues to see "puts and takes that could take the stock in either direction, which an Equal Weight rating better reflects."

First Solar (FSLR) shares soared nearly 10% on Monday, riding a wave of recent upbeat analyst comment.