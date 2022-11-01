F-star Therapeutics sale to Sino-Biopharma withdrawn, refiled with CFIUS
Nov. 01, 2022 9:29 AM ETF-star Therapeutics, Inc. (FSTX)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) planned sale to Sino-Biopharma was withdrawn and refiled with CFIUS.
- CFIUS’s acceptance of the refiled voluntary notice is effective as of Wednesday, F-star (FSTX) said in an 8-K filing. CFIUS will have a review period of up to 45 calendar days, subject to a further 45 calendar days if extended. Currently the F-star sale to Sino-Biopharma has a Nov. 18 termination date, where either of the parties can walk from the deal unless the parties mutually agree to extend the date.
- F-star (FSTX) said it believes that this “pull and refile” procedure has been requested to enable CFIUS more time to determine whether and to what extent any mitigation steps should be taken.
- The disclosure comes as F-star Therapeutics dropped over the past two trading sessions on investor concern about the national security review of the deal.
