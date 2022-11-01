mPhase Technologies sees Pebble service revenue of $1.75M in 2023

Nov. 01, 2022 9:33 AM ETmPhase Technologies, Inc. (XDSL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • mPhase Technologies (OTCPK:XDSL) is pleased to provide revenue guidance for its newly implemented Pebble sustainability business.
  • This new service revenue is forecast to rise from $1.75M in FY 2023, to $18.2M in fiscal 2024, and $52.56M by fiscal 2025; with EBITDA positive results expected in fiscal 2024.
  • This represents a CAGR of 448% over this three-year period.
  • The new sustainability services revenue is expected to be primarily recurring, generated from monthly subscriptions with hospitality partners; and from consumers who upgrade to the Pebble premium service.
  • “Pebble not only strengthens the relationship between retailers and consumers, but also mitigates the impact of climate change by influencing consumer behavior and providing a catalyst for consumers to reach their own personal sustainability goals.” said CEO Richard Thorpe.

Comments

