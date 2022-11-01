Beam Global receives multiple orders for EV charging infrastructure systems

Nov. 01, 2022 9:33 AM ETBEEMBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Beam Global (BEEMannounced that the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (or NAVFAC) placed multiple orders with each order containing multiple Beam Global EV ARC™ sustainable off-grid charging systems.
  • The systems will be used for fleet charging and will be deployed at locations in Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.
  • “The Federal Sustainability Plan requires that all light duty vehicle acquisitions be electric by 2027. Federal purchases of EVs increased from just under 1% of federal vehicle acquisitions in fiscal 2021 to 12% in federal fiscal 2022,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. 

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.