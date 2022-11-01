Beam Global receives multiple orders for EV charging infrastructure systems
- Beam Global (BEEM) announced that the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (or NAVFAC) placed multiple orders with each order containing multiple Beam Global EV ARC™ sustainable off-grid charging systems.
- The systems will be used for fleet charging and will be deployed at locations in Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.
- “The Federal Sustainability Plan requires that all light duty vehicle acquisitions be electric by 2027. Federal purchases of EVs increased from just under 1% of federal vehicle acquisitions in fiscal 2021 to 12% in federal fiscal 2022,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley.
