Catalent breaches 52-week low, falls 25% on dismal Q3 earnings
Nov. 01, 2022 9:35 AM ETCatalent, Inc. (CTLT)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Contract manufacturer Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) is trading ~25% lower premarket trading on Tuesday after the company posted lower-than-expected Q3 result and lowered its 2023 revenue outlook, due to worsening macroeconomic conditions, including unfavorable foreign exchange rate movement and higher inflation.
- If losses hold, the company is trading lower to its 52-week low price of $64.44. The stock is down 25% to 49.35.
- CTLT's revenue for the quarter fell short of expectation. Revenue fell 2.9% Y/Y to $1.02B and missed by $60M.
- Q3 profit of $0.34 misses estimates by $0.22.
- CTLT has reorganized its structure into two segments: Biologics and Pharma and Consumer Health. Biologics’ function includes the services the company provides for vaccine developers.
- The quarterly net revenue from the biologics segment fell 2% YoY to $523M. While, Pharma and Consumer Health, which houses Softgel and Oral Technologies, rose 11% to $499M.
- Catalent has $4.20 billion in total debt, as of Sept. 30.
- The company sees 2023 net revenue of $4.63B to $4.88B from prior outlook of $4.98B to $5.23B vs. $5.08B consensus.
