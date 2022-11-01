Lexaria gets independent review board nod for its human oral nicotine study

Nov. 01, 2022 9:40 AM ETLexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

snus nicotine pouch product on concrete background. outer space. chewing nicotine bags. danger unhealthy addiction

Andrii Atanov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) on Tuesday said an independent review board had approved the company's human clinical nicotine study.
  • The study, called NIC-H22-1, will compare the performance of LEXX's DehydraTECH-nicotine pouch to existing brands On! by Altria (MO) and Zyn by Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAY) (OTCPK:SWMAF).
  • The study is expected to enroll 36 cigarette smokers, who will be administered either the DehydraTECH, On! or Zyn nicotine pouch for three times over a period of weeks.
  • LEXX had previously announced that nicotine oral pouches using DehydraTECH technology were 10 to 20 times faster in reaching peak delivery of nicotine to bloodstream in an animal study.
  • LEXX stock -1.9% to $2.17 in early trading.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.