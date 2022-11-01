Lexaria gets independent review board nod for its human oral nicotine study
Nov. 01, 2022 9:40 AM ETLexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) on Tuesday said an independent review board had approved the company's human clinical nicotine study.
- The study, called NIC-H22-1, will compare the performance of LEXX's DehydraTECH-nicotine pouch to existing brands On! by Altria (MO) and Zyn by Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAY) (OTCPK:SWMAF).
- The study is expected to enroll 36 cigarette smokers, who will be administered either the DehydraTECH, On! or Zyn nicotine pouch for three times over a period of weeks.
- LEXX had previously announced that nicotine oral pouches using DehydraTECH technology were 10 to 20 times faster in reaching peak delivery of nicotine to bloodstream in an animal study.
- LEXX stock -1.9% to $2.17 in early trading.
