Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was downgraded to an investment rating of Hold from Buy by analysts at Deutsche Bank.

They said Emerson’s agreement to sell a majority interest in its climate technologies business, which makes products for heating, ventilation and air conditioning, to private-equity company Blackstone (BX) was “the long-term move for the business.”

Emerson may be able to divest its newly named Safety and Productivity unit as part of its broader effort to unload non-core assets and focus on industrial automation and technology, the bank said.

Deutsche Bank lowered its price target for Emerson to $96 a share from $97 a share.

Emerson today said it had completed its $3 billion divestiture of its InSinkErator business, which makes garbage disposals and instant hot-water dispensers, to Whirlpool (WHR). Emerson had bought the company in 1968. This year it also announced a deal to sell its Therm-O-Disc sensing-and protection-technology business to One Rock Capital Partners.

Emerson’s strategy to focus on industrial automation started last year with the merger of two of its software businesses with Aspen Technology (AZPN). Emerson also has acquired several technology companies to build up the business.

Emerson yesterday reported adjusted EPS for its fiscal fourth quarter of $1.53, beating Wall Street’s consensus estimate by $0.14. Revenue rose 8.3% from a year earlier to $5.26 billion, beating the average estimate by $30 million.

Emerson's stock this year fell 5.7% through the end of Oct. 31, compared with a 19% decline for the S&P 500 index (SP500).

Seeking Alpha contributor Matthew Smith rates Emerson (EMR) as a Buy on the company's efforts to focus on industrial automation through acquisitions and divestitures.