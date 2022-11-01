Nascent to get US patent linked to brain cancer drug pritumumab

Nov. 01, 2022

  • Nascent Biotech (OTCQB:NBIO) said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) will issue a patent covering claims related to the monoclonal antibody pritumumab.
  • The U.S. patent No. 11,492,394, titled 'Kits and containers for treating vimentin expressing tumors,' provides broad protection for pritumumab (PTB) and the storage conditions related to its use in clinical applications, according to the company.
  • The patent will be issued on Nov. 8.
  • "This issuance strengthens our growing IP portfolio in our brain cancer treatment using Pritumumab, a unique natural antibody that crosses the blood brain barrier," said Nascent CEO Sean Carrick.
  • Pritumumab is being studied in phase 1 trials to treat brain cancer.

