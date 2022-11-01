PMI Manufacturing Index rises more than expected in October as supply chains issues ease
Nov. 01, 2022 9:45 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- October PMI Manufacturing Index: 50.4 vs. 49.9 consensus and 49.9 prior.
- Supply chain disruptions eased in a move that led to the first decrease in backlogs of work since July 2020, and supported a marginal increase in output.
- Moreover, Inflation pressures continued to soften as input costs rose at the slowest pace in nearly two years.
- But new orders fell at the sharpest rate since May 2020. And "domestic and foreign demand weakened due to greater hesitancy among clients as prices rose further and amid dollar strength," said Siân Jones, Senior Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
- “Confidence in the outlook waned as underlying data also highlighted efforts to cut costs and adjust to more subdued demand conditions in the coming months," he added.
