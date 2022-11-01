PMI Manufacturing Index rises more than expected in October as supply chains issues ease

Nov. 01, 2022 9:45 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Top View Of Robotic Arms Working On Conveyor Belt In Automatic Warehouse

onurdongel

  • October PMI Manufacturing Index: 50.4 vs. 49.9 consensus and 49.9 prior.
  • Supply chain disruptions eased in a move that led to the first decrease in backlogs of work since July 2020, and supported a marginal increase in output.
  • Moreover, Inflation pressures continued to soften as input costs rose at the slowest pace in nearly two years.
  • But new orders fell at the sharpest rate since May 2020. And "domestic and foreign demand weakened due to greater hesitancy among clients as prices rose further and amid dollar strength," said Siân Jones, Senior Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
  • “Confidence in the outlook waned as underlying data also highlighted efforts to cut costs and adjust to more subdued demand conditions in the coming months," he added.
  • Earlier this week, (Oct. 31) Chicago PMI unexpectedly falls in October.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.