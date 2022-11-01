Johnson & Johnson said to have approached Abiomed
Nov. 01, 2022 9:47 AM ETAbiomed, Inc. (ABMD), JNJBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is said to have approached Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) about a transaction before a deal was eventually struck.
- Johnson (JNJ) reached out to Abiomed (ABMD) to start deal talks, according to CNBC's David Faber. Abiomed shares jumped 50% on the deal.
- Earlier Tuesday Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has agreed to acquire cardiac pump maker Abiomed, Inc. for an upfront payment of $380.00 per share in cash, in addition to a CVR under which they can receive up to $35.00 per share in cash if certain milestones are reached.
