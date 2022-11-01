BioCryst falls 15% as outlook for hereditary angioedema therapy disappoints

Despite exceeding Street forecasts with its Q3 2022 results, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX), the maker of hereditary angioedema (HAE) therapy Orladeyo fell ~15% in the morning hours Tuesday after reporting lower than expected sales for the treatment.

However, BioCryst (BCRX) posted ~85% YoY growth as revenue for the period stood at $75.8M, thanks to $66.0M net revenue for Orladeyo.

The total number of U.S. patients receiving commercial Orladeyo grew ~9% as the new patient starts stood in line with the six-year average, driven by ~11% growth in the Orladeyo prescriber base in the country.

While R&D and SG&A expenses jumped ~6% YoY each to $52.7M and $36.9M, respectively, the net loss for the period slipped ~28% YoY to $42.5M, and the company reported $462.6M of cash and equivalents marking ~127% rise from a year ago.

Based on the treatment uptake in the first three quarters of the year, BioCryst (BCRX) projects net ORLADEYO revenue to reach $255M in 2022, indicating over twofold rise compared to the previous year.

However, the forecasts fell marginally short of analysts’ estimates of $256.5M based on Bloomberg data.

In December 2020, the FDA approved the oral, once-daily medication for HAE prophylaxis in adults and children.

