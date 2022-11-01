Job openings increase more than expected in September, quits rate unchanged
Nov. 01, 2022 10:01 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments
- September Job Openings: 10.717M vs. 9.875M consensus and 10.280M prior (revised from 10.05M).
- Job openings rate 6.5% vs. 6.2% prior.
- Quits rate was 2.7%, unchanged from prior.
- The largest number of job openings were in accommodation and food services; health care and social assistance; and transportation, warehousing and utilities. The number of job openings declined in wholesale trade and in finance and insurance.
- Total number of hires, at 6.082M, fell from 6.334M in August, leading to a hires rate of 4.0% in September, down from 4.1%.
- The number of total separations fell by 370K to 5.688M, resulting in a 3.7% rate, down from 4.0% in the prior month.
- The September nonfarm payrolls report showed the pace of hiring easing, but the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%
