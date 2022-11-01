ISM Manufacturing Index falls less than expected in October, stays in expansionary terrain
Nov. 01, 2022 10:02 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- October ISM Manufacturing PMI: 50.2 vs. 50.0 consensus and 50.9 prior.
- New Orders: 49.2 vs. 47.1.
- Employment: 50.0 vs. 48.7.
- Prices: 46.6 vs. 51.7.
- Inventories: 52.5 vs. 55.5.
- Production: 52.3 vs. 50.6.
- Supplier Deliveries: 46.8 vs. 52.4.
- “The U.S. manufacturing sector continues to expand, but at the lowest rate since the coronavirus pandemic recovery began," said Timothy Fiore, chair of the Institute for Supply Management Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.
- "With panelists reporting softening new order rates over the previous five months, the October index reading reflects companies’ preparing for potential future lower demand," he added.
