ISM Manufacturing Index falls less than expected in October, stays in expansionary terrain

Nov. 01, 2022 10:02 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Car Factory Engineer in Work Uniform Using Laptop Computer with Spreadsheet Software. Working with Software at Automotive Industrial Manufacturing Facility Dedicated for Vehicle Production.

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

  • October ISM Manufacturing PMI: 50.2 vs. 50.0 consensus and 50.9 prior.
  • New Orders: 49.2 vs. 47.1.
  • Employment: 50.0 vs. 48.7.
  • Prices: 46.6 vs. 51.7.
  • Inventories: 52.5 vs. 55.5.
  • Production: 52.3 vs. 50.6.
  • Supplier Deliveries: 46.8 vs. 52.4.
  • “The U.S. manufacturing sector continues to expand, but at the lowest rate since the coronavirus pandemic recovery began," said Timothy Fiore, chair of the Institute for Supply Management Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.
  • "With panelists reporting softening new order rates over the previous five months, the October index reading reflects companies’ preparing for potential future lower demand," he added.
  • Earlier, PMI Manufacturing Index rises more than expected in October as supply chain issues ease.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.