Turquoise Hill vote on sale to Rio Tinto postponed for a week
Nov. 01, 2022
- Turuoise Hill's (NYSE:TRQ) holder vote on its planned sale to Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) has been postponed for a week. Turquoise Hill rose 6.2%.
- The meeting, which was scheduled for Tuesday morning, has now been postponed until next Tuesday, according to a statement.
- In September, Rio Tinto (RIO) offered to acquire the ~49% of Turquoise Hill (TRQ) shares that Rio and its affiliates do not already own for C$43/share.
- The postponement comes as Turquoise Hill (TRQ) holder Pentwater Capital has been publicly opposed to the deal for Turquoise Hill (TRQ) even as Rio Tinto (RIO) has said it won't raise its bid for the miner. Pentwater is the largest TRQ holder after Rio Tinto.
- Rio Tinto (RIO) CEO Jakob Stausholm has said the company will not make an improved offer to acquire full ownership of Turquoise Hill.
- Last month influential proxy adviser ISS said Turquoise Hill (TRQ) holders should vote to reject the deal as takeover offer undervalues the company. The recommendation came after rival proxy adviser Glass Lewis said holders should vote in favor of the deal.
