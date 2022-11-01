Karyopharm granted orphan drug status by EC for Xpovio for myelofibrosis

Primary myelofibrosis with extramedullary hematopoiesis.

  • The European Commission has granted Karyopharm Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:KPTI) Xpovio (selinexor) orphan drug status for myelofibrosis (MF).
  • The company is examining Xpovio (selinexor), a first-in-class XP01 inhibitor, as monotherapy in patients with previously treated MF, and in combination with Jakafi (ruxolitinib) in treatment-naïve patients.
  • Xpovio was granted orphan drug status by the US FDA for the same indication earlier this year.
  • In the US, the drug is approved for multiple myeloma and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
