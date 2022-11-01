Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) shares plunged 36% on Tuesday after several analysts expressed concerns over the data security company's long-term outlook that signaled sharp deceleration.

Late Monday, the firm reported third quarter results that fell short of Wall Street estimates and lowered its previous full-year 2022 outlook to reflect near-term headwinds from macroeconomic uncertainty and continued foreign currency weakness.

Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to "Underweight," while cutting it price target to $24 (prev. $35), stating that the "management provided a very dire outlook for ARR in CY23, equating to just 10-12% Y/Y growth, due in part to FX headwinds, a worsening macro backdrop and a new transition to a SaaS platform. Moreover, they did not provide any assurances that the installed base remains intact (no color on the NRR), which gives us little confidence that the guidance they provided was overly conservative."

While the financial services firm sees the company's transition toward a SaaS model as a long-term positive, it expects the move to result in significant revenue headwinds throughout CY23 and beyond during the transition (expected to last 4-6 years). It also raised concerns over increasing attrition related to the headcount reduction, which could put further pressure on ARR growth.

Wedbush also cut its rating on Varonis (VRNS) to "Neutral," stating that macro is in play however there appears to be a number of product specific and execution issues also contributing to guidance that is looks like a massive ARR deceleration into 2023.

SA Quant system rates the stock as hold