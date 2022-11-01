Will broader market concerns weigh Etsy's Q3?

Nov. 01, 2022 10:56 AM ETETSYBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

Etsy IPO Opens On Nasdaq

Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Etsy (ETSY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.77 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $564.2M (+6.0% Y/Y).
  • Prior quarter and guidance: Q2 showed a surge in price as revenue impressed, Q3 was guided slightly light, with gross merchandise sales expected to be down to flat to a range of $2.8B to $3B. Revenue expected to be $540M to $575M. Adjusted EBITDA margin is also expected to decelerate by 200 basis points sequentially in the third quarter.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.