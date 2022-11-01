Will broader market concerns weigh Etsy's Q3?
Nov. 01, 2022 10:56 AM ETETSYBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Etsy (ETSY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.77 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $564.2M (+6.0% Y/Y).
- Prior quarter and guidance: Q2 showed a surge in price as revenue impressed, Q3 was guided slightly light, with gross merchandise sales expected to be down to flat to a range of $2.8B to $3B. Revenue expected to be $540M to $575M. Adjusted EBITDA margin is also expected to decelerate by 200 basis points sequentially in the third quarter.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.
-
Ratings and commentary: Stock has a SA Authors' rating of Buy with commentary that says: 'Etsy: Highly Profitable, But There's More' and 'Etsy: Why I'm Not Buying The Dip Just Yet'.
Sell side rating of Buy with target price of $120.39; Quant rating of Hold with highest grades given to profitability.
A look at comparative ratings shows:
- Price performance on a YTD basis against peers shows a decline of ~55%, while the broader market depicted here by S&P 500 was down ~19%.
- Goldman assigned a new “Buy” rating as the bank’s analysts applauded management’s ability to address a still-large opportunity in e-commerce.
- Guggenheim analyst Steven Forbes assumed coverage on Etsy with a Buy rating.
- Etsy is viewed cautiously at Bank of America due to macro risk
- From last month: 'E-commerce names hit hard by hotter than expected inflation report'
- Retail stocks underperform as investors worry about valuations, holiday season earnings
Comments