Bark stock boosted by Dunkin’ Brands partnership

Nov. 01, 2022 10:41 AM ETBARK, Inc. (BARK)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor

Nutrish"s Yappie Hour Presented By BarkBox Hosted By Rachael Ray - 2015 Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival

Sergi Alexander/Getty Images Entertainment

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) shares rose sharply on Tuesday after inking a partnership with Dunkin’ Brands.

The holiday-focused partnership will offer dog toys “as a thank-you when Dunkin’ guests make a donation to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation” or those that donate on Bark’s website. The deal restarts collaboration between the brands for the third straight year, building upon more than $4M raised in the first two years of the deal.

BARK Inc. (BARK) stock rose 5.74% on Tuesday.

The New York-based pet product company is expected to report earnings on November 9. Read more on the analyst expectations for the report.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.