Bark stock boosted by Dunkin’ Brands partnership
Nov. 01, 2022 10:41 AM ETBARK, Inc. (BARK)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor
BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) shares rose sharply on Tuesday after inking a partnership with Dunkin’ Brands.
The holiday-focused partnership will offer dog toys “as a thank-you when Dunkin’ guests make a donation to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation” or those that donate on Bark’s website. The deal restarts collaboration between the brands for the third straight year, building upon more than $4M raised in the first two years of the deal.
BARK Inc. (BARK) stock rose 5.74% on Tuesday.
The New York-based pet product company is expected to report earnings on November 9. Read more on the analyst expectations for the report.
