Atai Life Sciences a buy at Loop Capital on psychedelic wave for mental health treatments
Nov. 01, 2022 11:03 AM ETAtai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Loop Capital has initiated Atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI) as a buy saying that the company's candidates provide a unique way to invest in psychedelic treatments for mental health illnesses.
- The firm has an $18 price target (~510% upside based on Monday's close).
- Shares are up 17% in Tuesday morning trading.
- Analyst Esther Hong noted that given Atai's (ATAI) pipeline includes eight psychedelic and non-psychedelic compounds, this mitigates risk from any single program.
- She added that the compounds have data from prior studies in humans. Also, the company has deep knowledge of drug development, expertise in psychedelics, and available capital.
- Hong noted that Atai (ATAI) has a number of catalysts over the next two years starting with phase 2a data on PCN-101, a single isomer of ketamine, for treatment-resistant depression by the end of this year.
- Stephen Tobin sees Atai (ATAI) as a buy as three of its candidates have a good chance of success.
