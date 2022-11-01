Atai Life Sciences a buy at Loop Capital on psychedelic wave for mental health treatments

Nov. 01, 2022 11:03 AM ETAtai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Stethoscope, pills and notebook with ketamine text on the medical table

Zolak/iStock via Getty Images

  • Loop Capital has initiated Atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI) as a buy saying that the company's candidates provide a unique way to invest in psychedelic treatments for mental health illnesses.
  • The firm has an $18 price target (~510% upside based on Monday's close).
  • Shares are up 17% in Tuesday morning trading.
  • Analyst Esther Hong noted that given Atai's (ATAI) pipeline includes eight psychedelic and non-psychedelic compounds, this mitigates risk from any single program.
  • She added that the compounds have data from prior studies in humans. Also, the company has deep knowledge of drug development, expertise in psychedelics, and available capital.
  • Hong noted that Atai (ATAI) has a number of catalysts over the next two years starting with phase 2a data on PCN-101, a single isomer of ketamine, for treatment-resistant depression by the end of this year.
  • Stephen Tobin sees Atai (ATAI) as a buy as three of its candidates have a good chance of success.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.