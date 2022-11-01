Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) -8.5% in Tuesday's trading after reporting roughly in-line Q3 adjusted earnings and revenues, while guiding for Q4 earnings below Wall Street expectations.

Q3 net earnings rose to $347.1M, or $1.21/share, from $324.5M, or $1.12/share, in the year-earlier quarter, with revenues rising to $3.67B from $3.32B a year ago, as prices jumped 12% during the quarter thanks to its structural pricing and benefits from energy surcharges.

The company sees Q4 adjusted earnings taking an $0.11/share hit from unfavorable foreign currency fluctuations and higher interest expenses, resulting in a result that approaches year-ago Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.28/share, well below analyst consensus estimate of $1.49.

Ecolab (ECL) expects earnings growth will "progressively improve but at a more moderate pace than previously anticipated" as costs continue to rise and the economic picture in Europe becomes more uncertain, Chairman and CEO Christophe Beck said.

Ecolab's (ECL) stock price return shows a 37% YTD loss and a 35% decline during the past year.