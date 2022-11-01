Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) stock continued its downward descent Tuesday after soaring as high as 442% following the hotelier's merger with SPAC BOA Acquisition Corp. last week.

Shares of the Gen Z-focused hotel operator opened at $13, reaching a high of $13.22 in early trading before sliding to a low of $10.50 mid-morning. The stock recently changed hands at $10.80, down 16% from Monday's close, at approximately 11:00 a.m. ET.

Selina shares debuted last Thursday, rocketing as high as $49.49, up 442% from their pre-merger price. They ended their first session at $40.90, up 348% from Wednesday's close of $9.13, the last trading session before the merger closed.

The stock switched gears the next day, tumbling 63% on Friday and another 15% on Monday.

BOA and Selina announced plans to merge in December 2021, with BOA predicting that Selina would generate revenue of $1.2B by 2025.