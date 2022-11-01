KKR bets big on apartments with $357M acquisition in Philadelphia - report

Nov. 01, 2022

  • Private equity firm KKR (NYSE:KKR) is betting that the apartment market will hold up by paying $357M for a Philadelphia housing complex, the most expensive apartment property sale in the city's history, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.
  • The transaction comes as the broader multifamily market is easing from its peak after almost two years of strong demand pushed rents to record levels.
  • KKR (KKR), though, told the WSJ that renters at Presidential City, located on the edge of Philadelphia, are primarily well-paid professionals that spend a smaller proportion of their income on rent than renters in properties closer to downtown. That puts the tenants in a better financial position to weather a recession.
  • The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
  • Last year, KKR (KKR) formed a joint venture to form a U.K. build-to-rent multifamily housing investment platform in which the partners planned to invest £610M.

