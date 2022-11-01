Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) added another 3.41% in Tuesday morning and is now up more than 13% for the week after Tilman Fertitta filed a 13G disclosing a 6.1% stake in the casino operator. The shares purchase made Fertitta the second largest shareholder in the company, behind Elaine Wynn.

CBRE Equity Research analyst John DeCree noted that although the filing indicates a passive investment, the track record with Fertitta's challenging acquisitions suggests that he may become involved.

DeCree broke down what Fertitta may have in mind with the purchase of the large block of WYNN shares. Of note, Fertitta reportedly received approval for the construction of a new casino resort on the Strip, but Decree thinks the opportunity to make a play for Wynn at a low valuation was likely too tempting with the shares so dislocated from casino fundamentals in the U.S.

"Potential buyers of Wynn have long struggled over how to deal with Macau, but with seven bidders for six concessions, there could be a window of opportunity to transact. Fertitta also previously reached a deal to take Landry’s public via a SPAC but canceled that trade late last year, meaning a reverse merger could be an option."

Even though many variables and options are still in play, DeCree thinks the most likely Fertitta move is an outright bid for WYNN due to the complexities of the Wynn board that make a proxy fight unlikely.

CBRE Equity Research has a Buy rating on Wynn Resorts (WYNN) and price target of $100. The 52-week high for WYNN is $99.00.

Sector watch: Wynn Resorts, Las Vegas Sands lead rally in Macau casino stocks on reopening hopes.