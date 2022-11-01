Nasdaq, S&P, Dow fall as job openings weigh on Fed pivot hopes ahead of policy decision

Wall Street's major indices erased their opening gains and were trading in the red on Tuesday, after strong economic data on the labor front dampened expectations of the Federal Reserve being able to slow down its pace of rate hikes anytime soon.

Investors are also cautious and unwilling to lean too far to one side ahead of tomorrow's Fed policy meeting decision and Powell's press conference.

By mid-day, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) was 0.63% lower at 10,918.59 points. The benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) had lost 0.37% to 3,857.83 points, while the blue-chip Dow (DJI) was down 0.37% to 32,613.32 points.

All three averages are coming off a strong October rally, which had been fueled mainly by the hopes of a so-called Fed pivot.

"The rally started first from short covering, then from the UK government abandoning plans to cut taxes, and then from a WSJ scoop that was wrongly interpreted as a Fed pivot," Seeking Alpha contributor Logan Kane said. However, he believes that the Fed has been starting to fall behind the curve on inflation and that it would "likely need to be much tougher than market bulls would prefer."

Six of the 11 S&P sectors were down, led by Consumer Discretionary and Technology. Of the five sectors in the green, Energy added the most.

Economic data in the form of September job openings weighed on sentiment, after they unexpectedly rose and pointed to a solid U.S. labor market. Additionally, the October PMI Manufacturing Index came in higher than forecasted. Both sets of numbers showed that the Fed's aggressive rate hikes were still some ways from having their intended effect to cool the economy.

Earnings news was also in the spotlight. Ride-hailing giant Uber surged after a quarterly revenue jump. Healthcare giant Pfizer also advanced after raising its outlook. Home rental company Airbnb reports its results after the bell. Contract manufacturer Catalent was the top S&P 500 loser after dismal numbers.

Turning to rates, the 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) was down 4 basis points to 4.04%, after falling as much as 16 basis points earlier. The 2-year yield (US2Y) was up 3 basis points to 4.53%. The dollar index (DXY) was -0.02%.

"The market is out on pivot watch going into this week's Fed meeting, but the short lived rates rally following the European Central Bank meeting highlights that sustainable declines in rates also need to see actual declines in inflation," ING said.

"But the ECB’s experience may also hold a cautionary lesson for US rates markets that already seem primed for the Fed to hint at a slower pace of tightening after this month," ING economists added. "While the Fed may leave that option on the table, there is still the possibility that in the end the data still fails to provide the Fed with necessary assurance to follow through. A rates rally on a dovishly perceived Fed could still prove short-lived without the underpinnings in the subsequent data."

