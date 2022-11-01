Atossa acquiring ~20% stake in Dynamic Cell Therapies to boost CAR-T development

  • Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) is taking a 19.99% stake in privately held Dynamic Cell Therapies to invest more in CAR-T therapy development.
  • Atossa is making a $2M cash payment to Dynamic Cell Therapies. It previously made a $3M payment.
  • The transaction is slated to close this quarter/
  • Although Dynamic Cell Therapies has several candidates in development, none has reached the clinic yet. The CAR-T assets are under investigation for multiple myeloma and acute myeloid leukemia.
