Atossa acquiring ~20% stake in Dynamic Cell Therapies to boost CAR-T development
Nov. 01, 2022 11:22 AM ETAtossa Therapeutics, Inc. (ATOS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) is taking a 19.99% stake in privately held Dynamic Cell Therapies to invest more in CAR-T therapy development.
- Atossa is making a $2M cash payment to Dynamic Cell Therapies. It previously made a $3M payment.
- The transaction is slated to close this quarter/
- Although Dynamic Cell Therapies has several candidates in development, none has reached the clinic yet. The CAR-T assets are under investigation for multiple myeloma and acute myeloid leukemia.
