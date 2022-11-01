United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) pilots “voted overwhelmingly” to reject a tentative contract agreement with the carrier, according to the Air Line Pilots Association.

The union said that 9,980 of the 14,000 United pilots it represents participated in the polling with 94% voting against the proposal. The deal “fell short of the industry-leading contract United pilots have earned,” according to the union. The two sides have been engaged in negotiations since June when an initial tentative agreement was approved.

“By the Company’s own admission, this agreement missed the mark. That’s why both parties agreed to reengage at the bargaining table for a new, improved agreement,” United Master Executive Council chair Capt. Mike Hamilton commented. “It is vital United management recognizes that an industry-leading contract is required to hire, train, and retain the best pilots in the world for the United Next growth plan to succeed.”

