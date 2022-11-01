Gartner rallies on Q3 estimates beat, updated FY guidance
Nov. 01, 2022 11:31 AM ETITBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Gartner (IT) shares jumped 7% after Q3 earnings beat, revenue up by ~10.8% and adjusted EPS up by 18%.
- Operating cash flow was $315M and FCF of $283M.
- The Co. repurchased 0.4M common shares for $97M; 4.5% reduction in outstanding share count Y/Y.
- Global Technology Sales Contract Value of $3.5B, +12.7% Y/Y Fx neutral; Global Business Sales Contract Value of $1B, +21.4% Y/Y Fx neutral.
- “Gartner had another strong quarter with double-digit growth in contract value, revenue, and Adjusted EPS. Our teams continue to hire as we invest for the future, while also delivering better than planned margin performance. We are again raising our guidance and remain well-positioned to deliver long-term, sustained, double-digit growth.” said Gene Hall, Gartner’s CEO.
- A glance at company's updated outlook:
- Consensus revenue estimate for FY2022 is $5.38B and adjusted EPS is $9.13.
- Previously: Gartner Non-GAAP EPS of $2.41 beats by $0.54, revenue of $1.33B beats by $30M (Nov. 1)
Comments