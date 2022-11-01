Marriott Vacations (VAC) stock drops ~2.7% after Q3 showed a surge in revenue of 17% to $1.23B, beats consensus by $50M.

Consolidated vacation ownership contract sales were $483M, a 27% increase and VPG increased 1% to $4,353.

Net income was $109M, or GAAP EPS of $2.53.

Adjusted net income was $131M Non-GAAP EPS of $2.28 misses consensus by $0.25.

Adjusted EBITDA was $284M, and increase of 17%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 28% vs. 27% last year.

Substantial portion of company's Adjusted EBITDA comes from recurring sources. Dig deeper in company presentation.

"Despite the challenging macroeconomic backdrop, we had a very strong third quarter, growing contract sales by 27% compared to the prior year driven by strong tour growth," said Stephen P. Weisz, chief executive officer. "With continued growth in our business, we've returned more than $600 million in cash to shareholders this year through a combination of share repurchases and dividends."

2022 Guidance: Income before income taxes attributable to common shareholders $564M-579M, GAAP EPS $8.76-$8.98; Adjusted EBITDA $950M-$975M; non-GAAP EPS $10.20 to $10.64. vs. consensus of $9.60

Stock has a SA Authors' rating of Buy.

Sell side rating of Strong Buy with target price of $92.46; Quant rating of Hold with highest grades given to growth and revisions.

