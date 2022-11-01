Marriott Vacations dips after Q3 bottom miss, guides FY EPS between $10.20 to $10.64

Nov. 01, 2022 11:32 AM ETVACBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

The Marriott hotel in Glasgow.

yujie chen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Marriott Vacations (VAC) stock drops ~2.7% after Q3 showed a surge in revenue of 17% to $1.23B, beats consensus by $50M.

Consolidated vacation ownership contract sales were $483M, a 27% increase and VPG increased 1% to $4,353.

Net income was $109M, or GAAP EPS of $2.53.

Adjusted net income was $131M Non-GAAP EPS of $2.28 misses consensus by $0.25.

Adjusted EBITDA was $284M, and increase of 17%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 28% vs. 27% last year.

Substantial portion of company's Adjusted EBITDA comes from recurring sources. Dig deeper in company presentation.

"Despite the challenging macroeconomic backdrop, we had a very strong third quarter, growing contract sales by 27% compared to the prior year driven by strong tour growth," said Stephen P. Weisz, chief executive officer. "With continued growth in our business, we've returned more than $600 million in cash to shareholders this year through a combination of share repurchases and dividends."

2022 Guidance: Income before income taxes attributable to common shareholders $564M-579M, GAAP EPS $8.76-$8.98; Adjusted EBITDA $950M-$975M; non-GAAP EPS $10.20 to $10.64. vs. consensus of $9.60

Stock has a SA Authors' rating of Buy.

Sell side rating of Strong Buy with target price of $92.46; Quant rating of Hold with highest grades given to growth and revisions.

Previously (Oct. 31): Marriott Vacations Non-GAAP EPS of $2.28 misses by $0.25, revenue of $1.23B beats by $50M

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.