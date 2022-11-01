Intercept Pharma rises 12% on strong Q3 sales of Ocaliva therapy

Nov. 01, 2022 11:41 AM ETIntercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Quarterly results

  • Intercept Pharma (NASDAQ:ICPT) is trading ~12% higher after the company raised Ocaliva adjusted net sales guidance and posted a 16% rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong sale of Ocaliva treatment
  • Primary biliary cholangitis treatment Ocaliva net sales in the U.S. rose 16.4% to $77.6M.
  • The company said it remains on track to resubmit new drug application for obeticholic acid in liver fibrosis due to NASH by end of 2022 based on the positive Phase 3 Regenerate study.
  • The company increased 2022 Ocaliva non-GAAP adjusted net sales guidance to $340M to $350M from $325M to $345M.
  • Research & Development Expenses fell 1.5% to $44M.
  • Company has cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investment debt securities available for sale of $497.8 million.

