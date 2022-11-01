Cochlear wins FDA approval for ear implant
Nov. 01, 2022 11:41 AM ETCochlear Limited (CHEOY)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Australian medical device maker Cochlear Limited (OTCPK:CHEOY) announced Tuesday that the FDA approved its Cochlear Nucleus 8 Sound Processor, a behind-the-ear cochlear implant sound processor designed for those with hearing loss.
- According to the company, Nucleus 8 Sound Processor is the world's first cochlear implant sound processor that comes with connectivity to Bluetooth LE Audio technology.
- The Bluetooth technology "will provide those with hearing loss new, more convenient ways to stream audio to their sound processor, including making it easier for children and adults to engage in the world around them," said Ryan Lopez, a product and marketing director at Cochlear Americas.
- Cochlear (OTCPK:CHEOY) intends to roll out the device in the U.S. and Canada by the end of this year. Canada has already approved Cochlear Nucleus 8 Sound Processor.
- Early this year, the company said that the FDA approved Cochlear Nucleus Implants for the treatment of unilateral hearing loss.
