Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) -0.4% in Tuesday's trading after reporting roughly in-line Q3 GAAP earnings and distributable cash flow that rose 16% to $1.9B, 1.8x coverage, from $1.6B in the year-earlier quarter.

Enterprise (EPD) said its pipelines transported a record 11.3M bbl/day of natural gas liquids, crude oil and other products during Q3, while its natural gas pipelines transported a record 17.5T Btus/day for the quarter, and it set quarterly volumetric records for NGL fractionation, ethane export, butane isomerization and fee-based natural gas processing volumes.

The company said the strong results were driven by contributions from its Midland Basin natural gas gathering and processing business, and higher gross operating margin from its natural gas processing, octane enhancement and natural gas pipeline businesses.

Enterprise (EPD) posted an 11% Y/Y increase in total gross operating margin to $2.3B, including gross operating margin of $485M, up 84% Y/Y, in its natural gas processing and related NGL marketing business, while gross operating margin from crude oil pipelines and services slipped to $415M from $423M in the year-ago quarter, as total crude oil pipeline transportation volumes for Q3 increased to 2.2M bbl/day from 2M bbl/day a year ago.

Company executives said they see a "significant amount of momentum" driving production growth from oil and gas drillers in the Permian Basin into next year.

Enterprise Products Partners' (EPD) stock price return shows an 11% YTD gain and a 10% increase during the past year.