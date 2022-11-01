Investors may want to pay attention to Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) ahead of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) third quarter earnings and conference call on Wednesday.

Recall Bloomberg last month published a story that said CVS Health (CVS) was said to be in exclusive talks to acquire Cano Health (CANO), though CVS has reportedly walked away from the discussions, according to a Dealreporter item.

CVS never formally commented on the reports and Wednesday's earnings call will be the first time that they may be asked by analysts/investors to address the speculation. Cano (CANO) shares plunged 43% on Oct. 17 when the report came out that CVS had left talks to purchase CANO and the shares have fallen another 25% since then. The shares dropped 5% on Monday and have ticked higher on Tuesday.

Health insurer Humana (NYSE:HUM), which has also been said to be interested in acquiring Cano (CANO), is also scheduled to report Q3 results on Wednesday. Humana has a right of first refusal relation to a takeout of Cano.

Last Wednesday Cano Health (CANO) was cut to neutral from outperform at Credit Suisse, with the analyst writing that after the report that the primary health care provider was said to be no longer in talks to be sold to CVS, it may be best to move to the sidelines until there is clarity.

Cano Health (CANO) short interest is 14%.

Cano Health (CANO) is scheduled to report its Q3 results next Wednesday.

Also recall on Sunday Bloomberg reported that VillageMD, which is majority owned by Walgreens Boots (WBA), is said to be evaluating a deal to merge with Warburg Pincus-backed Summit Health, the parent of CityMD.