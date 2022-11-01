Clean Earth strength helps Harsco in Q3, stock jumps
Nov. 01, 2022 11:49 AM ETHSCBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Harsco (HSC) on Tuesday topped profit consensus as the engineering and industrial services provider saw meaningful growth its clean earth business, which masked weakness in its environmental unit, and updated its full-year forecast.
- HSC posted Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 beat estimates by 16 cents, revenue of $487M rose 3.6% from last year.
- "In the Clean Earth segment, we made tremendous progress during the quarter to boost overall performance and drive margins by focusing on key initiatives." - CEO Nick Grasberger
- The company now expects 2022 adj EBITDA of $216M - $223M, from previous forecast of $210M - $220M. Sees adj EPS of loss of 2 cents to profit of 8 cents, FCF of $90M - $100M vs old guidance of $115M - $125M.
- Increased the mid-point of its 2022 adj EBITDA guidance to reflect an improved outlook for Clean Earth, partially offset by lower expectations for Environmental.
- Revenue breakdown: clean earth $222M (+11% Y/Y), environmental $265M (-1.5% Y/Y).
- Stock up as much as 28.9% in session, HSC lost over two-thirds of its value this year as of last close.
