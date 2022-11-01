Stockholm-listed shares of Scandinavian airline SAS (OTC:SASDQ) rose sharply on Tuesday after the announcement of a new agreements to support the carrier.

The airline announced that it reached agreements with two new lessors, Carlyle and SMBC, representing in aggregate 7 narrow body aircraft and certain equipment related to those aircraft. The agreements add to 10 prior arrangements with lessors representing 37 aircraft.

“We are grateful to our lessors for working constructively with us in making important progress in our chapter 11 process. We will continue to take necessary action and pursue additional lease amendments, in order to proceed with our transformation journey and reach our targets in the SAS FORWARD plan.”

The carrier, which plans to re-emerge from Chapter 11 protection, said it is “well on track in achieving the targeted annual cost savings of at least SEK 850M to SEK 1B in reduced aircraft lease and capital costs. Management expects to achieve SEK 7.5B in annual cost savings by 2026 as negotiations with other lessors continue.

