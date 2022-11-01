Myriad Genetics falls 19% after lowering full-year guidance, Q3 misses

Quarterly results

  • Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) is down 19% in Tuesday morning trading after it narrowed its 2022 full-year guidance and its Q3 2022 financial results missed on the top and bottom lines.
  • Revenue for the year is now estimated at $668M-$672M, down from $670M-$700M (consensus of $692.93M). Adjusted EPS is now expected at $(0.35)-$(0.30) compared to ($0.10)-$0.00 before (consensus of -$0.06).
  • Myriad (MYGN) swung to a net loss in the quarter of $35.1M from net income of $24.6M in the year-ago period (-$0.43 per share diluted vs. $0.30).
  • Revenue of ~$156.4M in the quarter was ~7% lower compared to Q3 2021. Myriad (MYGN) said revenue was impacted by currency translations and change of estimates.
  • The company ended the quarter ~$259.2M in cash and cash equivalents, a ~9% decline from the beginning of the quarter.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Myriad (MYGN) as a hold with high marks for growth and profitability.

Comments

