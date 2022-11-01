MKS Instruments Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETMKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.45 (-12.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $946.53M (+27.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MKSI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.
