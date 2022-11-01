Summit Materials Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETSummit Materials, Inc. (SUM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (+5.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $664.85M (+0.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SUM has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.
