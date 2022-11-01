Curtiss-Wright Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022
- Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.02 (+7.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $656.64M (+5.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CW has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.
