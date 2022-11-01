GFL Environmental Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETGFL Environmental Inc. (GFL), GFL:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (-27.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.26B (-15.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GFL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.
Comments