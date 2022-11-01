Toyota Motor U.S. sales up 27.7% in October

Nov. 01, 2022 11:59 AM ETToyota Motor Corporation (TM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor5 Comments

Toyota Motors

dogayusufdokdok/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Toyota Motor (NYSE:TMreports U.S. sales grew 27.7% Y/Y to 187,376 vehicles in October vs. +17% in September 2022.
  • Toyota division sales up 33.5% Y/Y to 165,570 vehicles and Lexus division sales contracted 3.7% Y/Y to 21,797 vehicles.
  • Electrified sales declined 1.9% Y/Y to 42,347 units.
  • SUV sales +23.7%, Sienna +2.7% and Pickup sales +24.4% for the month.
  • Truck sales +17.3% and car sales +61.7% for the month.
  • On YTD basis, sales squeezed 12.2%.
  • Stock gets a Hold rating from SA quant rating system.
  • Wall Street Analysts screens the stock with a Buy rating.
  • Shares down ~27% on YTD basis.
  Check the most recent analysis on the stock here.

