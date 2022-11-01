Earthstone Energy Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETEarthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.42 (vs. $0.35 in Q321) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $460.44M (vs. $110.3M last year).
- Over the last 2 years, ESTE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
Comments