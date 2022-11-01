ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ:PFHC) said Tuesday it closed on its acquisition of U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) in a stock-for-stock merger transaction, in which ProFrac issued ~12.9M common shares to holders of U.S. Well shareholders.

The company said it is retiring $170M of U.S. Well debt, leaving $35M of various forms of equipment related financing outstanding.

ProFrac (PFHC) said its common shares will begin trading on NASDAQ under the ACDC ticker symbol prior to the market open on November 2.

ProFrac's (PFHC) Q2 EBITDA and revenues handily beat Wall Street estimates.