Tronox, Chemours both rated Underperform as Credit Suisse starts coverage

Nov. 01, 2022 12:00 PM ETTronox Holdings plc (TROX), CCSP500By: Rob Williams SA, SA News Editor

Car painting

Group4 Studio/E+ via Getty Images

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) and Chemours (NYSE:CC) on Tuesday were both rated Underperform by analysts at Credit Suisse as they began research coverage of U.S. chemical makers.

Because Tronox and Chemours produce mineral-based chemicals such as titanium dioxide pigments, they are less exposed to rising prices for petroleum as a raw material, accoring to the investment bank. Demand for titanium dioxide can fluctuate with industrial output of products such as paints, plastics and paper.

Credit Suisse set a price target of $24 on Chemours, and $10 for Tronox.

Chemours this year had fallen 16%, compared with a 20% decline for the S&P 500 index (SP500), to $28.62 a share at the market close on Oct. 31. Tronox this year has lost about half its value with a 51% decline to $12 a share through same period.

Chemours last week reported adjusted net income of $196 million, or $1.24 a share, to beat estimates by $0.17 for Q3. Net sales rose 6% from a year earlier to $1.8 billion with stronger pricing for its products, partly offset by the stronger U.S. dollar.

Tronox last week reported Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.69, missing estimates by $0.06, while revenue was in line with estimates at $895 million. Company management provided full-year 2022 guidance for adjusted EBITDA of $902 million to $932 million, and adjusted EPS of $2.29 to $2.42.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.